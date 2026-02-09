© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: February 9, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
The City of Fort Wayne held an immigration information forum on Saturday to answer questions and hear concerns from residents about increasing ICE presence across the country.

Controversial language in a bill aimed at making it easier to build data centers and other large projects on farmland is expected to be struck out this legislative session.

State lawmakers, businesses, and community advocates came together last week to discuss issues affecting the more than six hundred thousand Latinos in the state.

