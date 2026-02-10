© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: February 10, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM EST
This year all U.S. House seats, all Indiana House seats, and half of state Senate seats will be on the ballot for Indiana's upcoming primary election.

WFYI's Zak Cassel reports Indiana residents will no longer be able to change their gender marker on driver's licenses due to a new Bureau of Motor Vehicles rule that takes effect this week.

WVPE's Michael Gallenberger tells us about a musical protest against federal immigration enforcement actions that was organized by Michiana Mennonite congregations Saturday.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
