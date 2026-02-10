Who & What: February 10, 2026

This year all U.S. House seats, all Indiana House seats, and half of state Senate seats will be on the ballot for Indiana's upcoming primary election.

WFYI's Zak Cassel reports Indiana residents will no longer be able to change their gender marker on driver's licenses due to a new Bureau of Motor Vehicles rule that takes effect this week.

WVPE's Michael Gallenberger tells us about a musical protest against federal immigration enforcement actions that was organized by Michiana Mennonite congregations Saturday.