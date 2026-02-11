© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: February 11, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:27 AM EST
WFYI's Ben Thorp tells us more about a constitutional amendment moving through the statehouse that would allow judges to deny people bail if they pose a substantial risk.

An Indiana House committee moved a bill forward Tuesday to extend syringe services programs.

WFYI's Farrah Anderson reports members of the Martindale-Brightwood community and local activists are calling on Mayor Joe Hogsett to stop the proposed data center development in the historically black neighborhood.

