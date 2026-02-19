Who & What: February 19, 2026

WFYI's Eric Weddle has more on the push to use millions of dollars in surplus funds to help low-income families pay for childcare.

Lawmakers continue to move a bill they say will connect homeless people with resources through interactions with police, despite advocates and police saying it will criminalize those sleeping outside.

WFYI's Caroline Beck tells us about legislation that would restructure Ivy Tech Community College's governance and sharpen its core mission to emphasize student workforce preparedness.

