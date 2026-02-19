© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: February 19, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:14 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

WFYI's Eric Weddle has more on the push to use millions of dollars in surplus funds to help low-income families pay for childcare.

Lawmakers continue to move a bill they say will connect homeless people with resources through interactions with police, despite advocates and police saying it will criminalize those sleeping outside.

WFYI's Caroline Beck tells us about legislation that would restructure Ivy Tech Community College's governance and sharpen its core mission to emphasize student workforce preparedness.

Tags
Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow