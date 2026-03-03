© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: March 3, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:24 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Data center developments are one of the most controversial issues in Indiana right now, but much of the legislation state lawmakers introduced in the general assembly did not try to slow data center development.

WFIU's Aubrey Wright has more on how the war could affect Hoosiers and their wallets as U.S. and Israeli militaries are pledging to continue strikes on Iran.

The ACLU of Indiana files two federal lawsuits against Ball State University over how the school regulates protests.

Tags
Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow