Who & What: March 4, 2026

Indiana Governor Mike Braun gives himself a "B+" for this year's legislative session, saying that his administration successfully tackled issues of affordability and government efficiency.

WFYI's Ben Thorp reports a new law will change how Marion County judges get selected, and Democrats argue that it is taking power away from one of Indiana's largest minority communities.

The Marion County jail detained over a thousand immigrants for ICE in 2025, according to a new WFYI analysis.

