Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: March 4, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:48 AM EST
Indiana Governor Mike Braun gives himself a "B+" for this year's legislative session, saying that his administration successfully tackled issues of affordability and government efficiency.

WFYI's Ben Thorp reports a new law will change how Marion County judges get selected, and Democrats argue that it is taking power away from one of Indiana's largest minority communities.

The Marion County jail detained over a thousand immigrants for ICE in 2025, according to a new WFYI analysis.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
