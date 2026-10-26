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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 26, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
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Indiana's constitution now only allows pretrial incarceration without bail for murder or treason, but a ballot question asks whether judges should have that power more often.

Indiana’s secretary of state race landed in court Friday afternoon with a recurring theme: holding state candidates and election officials accountable.

President Donald Trump is getting involved in Indiana's secretary of state race, as he announced his support for Republican candidate Max Engling.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow