Man shot by Fort Wayne Police officers after reported domestic violence incident

Fort Wayne Police officers shot and killed a man Monday afternoon following a domestic violence incident.

Just after 1:30 p.m. police responded to the 5900 block of Hessen Cassel Road after a 911 caller told dispatch a man had hit his wife and pulled a gun on her.

According to a release from the department, officers located the vehicle connected to the suspect while responding to the original call. The man intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police car, and fled.

Officers chased the vehicle until he stopped in an alley, just south of the 400 block of Leith Street.

According to the release, the man then opened fire on officers. Police returned fire and he was struck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The man’s gun was recovered inside the vehicle.

This was the sixth police-action shooting since the beginning of June and the fourth fatality.

According to the release, Monday’s shooting is under investigation by a number of agencies, including the Indiana State Police. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Last week, 58-year-old John Edward McCloud was identified as a man fatally shot by FWPD on Sept. 6 when police responded to a burglary at 1527 Wells St.

On July 30, FWPD responded to a report of a man who had escaped from DeKalb County Community Corrections' custody. Gawon Kaerey Benson, 31 was located on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne and was reportedly armed. Body camera footage showed police ordering him to drop a gun seen in his hand before he was fatally shot.

In June, 22-year-old Linzell Parhm was fatally shot by Officer Mason Wills during a traffic stop. In body camera footage released by the department, Wills orders Parhm to keep his hands on the dashboard of the car, but Parhm appears to be struggling to comply. A Draco AK-47-style pistol was found on the floor of the car at his feet.

There were two non-fatal shootings involving FWPD since June.