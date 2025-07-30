Humane Fort Wayne to move clinic back to Maycrest, offer new services

Humane Fort Wayne is moving its wellness clinic services back to the Maycrest Drive location beginning Friday, with a new clinic appointment-only service at the Leesburg location.

According to a press release from the shelter, the move will allow the clinic to accommodate more clients with additional spaces and expanded operating hours. The location at 1333 Maycrest Dr., will operate on a fully walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

While the Maycrest Drive location will continue to only offer basic care such as vaccines and flea and tick prevention, the shelter’s new Clinic Plus system will provide care beyond the basics, such as skin, ear and allergy treatment and low-cost euthanasia.

Clinic Plus will be offered by appointment only Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 901 Leesburg Road location.

According to the shelter, Humane Fort Wayne sees more than 12,000 patients a year.