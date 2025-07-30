© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Humane Fort Wayne to move clinic back to Maycrest, offer new services

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 30, 2025 at 8:56 PM EDT
Humane Fort Wayne has been offering walk-in services out of the Leesburg Road clinic since it opened in August 2024, but the new facility will allow for more expanded hours and more space.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Humane Fort Wayne is moving its wellness clinic services back to the Maycrest Drive location beginning Friday, with a new clinic appointment-only service at the Leesburg location.

According to a press release from the shelter, the move will allow the clinic to accommodate more clients with additional spaces and expanded operating hours. The location at 1333 Maycrest Dr., will operate on a fully walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

While the Maycrest Drive location will continue to only offer basic care such as vaccines and flea and tick prevention, the shelter’s new Clinic Plus system will provide care beyond the basics, such as skin, ear and allergy treatment and low-cost euthanasia.

Clinic Plus will be offered by appointment only Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 901 Leesburg Road location.

According to the shelter, Humane Fort Wayne sees more than 12,000 patients a year.
Tags
Health & Science Humane Fort Wayne
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott