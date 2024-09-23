Two tornadoes touch down in Jay County

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported two tornadoes touched down in Jay County on Sunday.

NWS said the first tornado touched down briefly just east of the Salamonie River at 7:42 p.m. It created "an initial, small, short" track in a cornfield before it left the ground at 7:44 p.m. , according to an NWS statement.

That tornado was on the ground for about two minutes, according to NWS.

The second tornado touched down at 7:45 p.m. near that same location. According to a statement, the second tornado hit near the intersection of County Road West 75 North and Joan Drive just outside of Portland. The tornado traveled northeast into Portland damaging trees and rooftops, including the roof at Jay County Jr. Sr. High School.

That tornado was on the ground for about six minutes, according to NWS.

According to the Jay School Corporation’s website, the district closed on Monday as officials and local emergency responders assessed the damage. They did not say when school would be back open.

NWS preliminarily rated the tornado that hit Jay County High School as an EF1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. No injuries were reported from either tornado.