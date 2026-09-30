Allen County Sheriff seeks the termination of veteran deputy

Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger is requesting permission to fire veteran police officer Cpl. Ben Fries over comments around officer-involved shootings.

Hired in 2011, Fries is currently a patrol supervisor and member of the SWAT team.

In December 2024, Fries shot and killed an armed 51-year-old Huntertown man. After an investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting was found to be justified. Fries shot the man, a Navy veteran named Jeffrey Stoppenhangen, who was having a mental health crisis, after nearly an hour-long standoff.

Body camera footage of the shooting showed a tense standoff between Fries, another officer and Stoppenhagen in a driveway. After conversations, and pleas for him to drop the two guns in his hands, Fries' shot and killed Stoppenhagen when he pointed one of the handguns at officers. An attempt to disarm him with less-than-lethal rounds had failed.

According to a four-count complaint filed with the Allen County Sheriff Merit Board merit board, multiple coworkers and community members complained about Fries making comments that seemed to speak lightly of shooting people.

On Aug. 13, Fries and other officers were out to lunch during the workday at an area Pizza Hut. Fries allegedly said, "I haven't shot anyone with my new Glock yet."

According to the complaint, the department had recently switched from Sig Sauer firearms to Glock.

"If Cpl. Fries were to get into another officer involved shooting, this comment could be seen as premeditated violence," Hershberger wrote in the complaint.

"The statement is now on record and, as such, will be an issue for the remainder of Cpl. Fries' career. This combined with other statements made by Cpl. Fries has caused major concerns for his ability to continue in law enforcement."

One officer said he was so uncomfortable that he got up from the table at the Pizza Hut where they were eating, according to the document.

One of Fries' coworkers made a formal complaint that same day to Internal Affairs.

During the investigation, additional incidents came to light, according to the documents.

While at a SWAT conference in 2025, Fries reportedly said "At least I killed my guy" to another ACSD officer who had been involved in a shooting.

"Due to Cpl. Fries' alleged unbecoming and immoral conduct, statements about violence, future liability to the Department due to his statements, and reported issues and concerns made by multiple coworkers, Sheriff Hershberger requests the Allen County Sheriff Merit Board dismiss (Fries) as a member of the Allen County Sheriff's Department after a fair and public hearing."

Fries also owns a consulting company where he provides churches, individuals, and businesses with firearms and protection training.

His father is former sheriff and current Allen County Councilman Ken Fries.