Boyfriend convicted of murder in 2024 fatal stabbing of well-known local attorney

The Allen Superior Court jury needed just 30 minutes to convict 62-year-old Charles Calvert of murder in connection to the fatal 2024 stabbing of well-known local attorney Marcia Linsky.

Linsky was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home in Grabill. Calvert claimed she attacked him with a knife, but Allen County Sheriff's Department officers reported that there were signs of a struggle, evidence had been staged, and Calvert had cleaned himself up before calling 911.

The trial took about three and a half days, and was held before Noble County Superior Judge Stephen Clouse. He was appointed as a special judge in the case due to Linsky's connection to the Allen County legal community.

Calvert faces at least 45 years in prison when he is sentenced at the end of October.

Marcia Linsky

In a written release, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office thanked jurors for their work on the case.

"Today’s verdict cannot undo the tremendous loss suffered by Marcia’s family, friends, and colleagues. Marcia Linsky’s death was a profound loss to her family and to the legal community in Allen County.

"Her career as a prosecutor, magistrate, and public defender touched countless lives, and she was a respected and valued member of our local justice system," the release said. "We hope today’s verdict provides some measure of closure to those who loved Marcia and continue to mourn her loss. Her contributions to the Allen County legal community will not be forgotten.

From 1999 to 2013, Linsky served as a magistrate in Allen County Superior Court’s criminal division. She also served as a board member for Blue Jacket, a local organization providing training and opportunities to those facing barriers to gainful employment.