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Man sentenced to maximum of 65 years for 2024 murder of well-known local attorney

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT

Charles Calvert received the maximum 65-year sentence Wednesday for the 2024 murder of local attorney and former magistrate judge Marcia Linsky.

It took an Allen Superior Court jury about 30 minutes earlier this month to convict the 62-year-old man of stabbing Linsky to death in her Grabill home.

Linsky had served as a magistrate, and had also worked as a prosecutor and defense attorney.

Calvert claimed she attacked him with a knife, but police reported there were signs of a struggle and the crime scene had been staged.

Noble County Superior Court Judge Steve Clouse handled the case as a special judge due to Linsky’s former position in the Allen County judiciary.

A murder conviction carries a penalty between 45 to 65 years in prison.
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Public Safety Allen County Superior CourtAllen Superior Court
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green