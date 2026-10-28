Measles case totals continue to climb in Northeast Indiana

Measles cases have been reported in 12 Indiana counties, including Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties, according to the Indiana Department of Health’s Measles case count on Oct. 27.

Across Northeast Indiana, there are a total of 34 reported cases of measles, with 11 cases in LaGrange County and 12 in Adams County. Kosciusko County has confirmed five cases. Allen and Dekalb counties also have five confirmed cases.

Across the state, there have been 73 confirmed cases of measles this year. That number is up from the previous week, where the state reported 22 cases in Northeast Indiana.

The Center for Disease Control lists two doses of the mumps, measles, rubella, or MMR, vaccine for measles as the most sure-fire way to protect yourself from the highly contagious virus.

Of the cases reported, over 95% of all infected people have not received the MMR vaccine.

