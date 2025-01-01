Halo Effect from WBOI

Saturday nights at 8 on 89.1 WBOI and the WBOI app.

Halo Effect is more than a music show.

It’s a curated journey through the heart and soul of R&B. Each segment highlights the genre’s depth, from its roots in south and gospel to its influence on pop, hip-hop and beyond.

Elevated, reflective, and celebratory, with Angel Suttle as both a knowledgeable guide and a warm presence. The show positions R&B as a dynamic art form while maintaining relatability, listener engagement and community connection.

Email: haloeffect@wboi.org