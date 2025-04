With over 20 years of experience, Angel has forged impactful brand partnerships with industry giants such as Netflix, BET, ABC, NBC, The Steve Harvey Show, Parkview Health, Sweetwater, Tom Joyner, and the NBA. Her accolades include the prestigious "40 Under 40" Award from Greater Business Weekly, a former board member of WBOI, and active participation in The Community Foundation's Women’s Fund Steering Committee.