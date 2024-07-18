Five Years Ago: The TinCaps Host The Dan Le Batard Show

July 18, 2019 was proclaimed “The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day,” in honor of the nationally-syndicated radio show’s visit to Fort Wayne.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz broadcasts out of Miami, and has been a staple in sports radio and podcasting for nearly two decades. In 2019, the show was simulcast by ESPN both on TV and to radio affiliates across the country.

When the show came to town, the TinCaps hosted it before a game for a live event. The show sent producer Mike Ryan to Fort Wayne for it, who reflected on the experience warmly on Le Batard in March.

"It became this really big event that started with five people — the 'Fort Wayne Five' — and it blew up to close to a thousand people who showed up to this baseball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana," Ryan said. "I was totally blown away by it, everybody was so nice."

WBOI's Zach Bernard was there, as was TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan. They sat down to discuss the preparation for the event, the day itself, and how plans to bring the show's entire cast in on a private jet almost came to life.