Five Years Ago: The TinCaps Host The Dan Le Batard Show

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
A crowd gathers around Le Batard Show executive producer Mike Ryan during the show's visit to Fort Wayne in 2019.
Zach Bernard / WBOI News
A crowd gathers around Le Batard Show executive producer Mike Ryan during the show's visit to Fort Wayne in 2019.

July 18, 2019 was proclaimed “The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day,” in honor of the nationally-syndicated radio show’s visit to Fort Wayne.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz broadcasts out of Miami, and has been a staple in sports radio and podcasting for nearly two decades. In 2019, the show was simulcast by ESPN both on TV and to radio affiliates across the country.

When the show came to town, the TinCaps hosted it before a game for a live event. The show sent producer Mike Ryan to Fort Wayne for it, who reflected on the experience warmly on Le Batard in March.

"It became this really big event that started with five people — the 'Fort Wayne Five' — and it blew up to close to a thousand people who showed up to this baseball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana," Ryan said. "I was totally blown away by it, everybody was so nice."

WBOI's Zach Bernard was there, as was TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan. They sat down to discuss the preparation for the event, the day itself, and how plans to bring the show's entire cast in on a private jet almost came to life.

Mayor Tom Henry's proclamation of July 18, 2019 as "The Unofficial Dan Le Batard With Stugotz Occurrence Day."
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
