Komets begin training camp for 2024-25 season

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:22 PM EDT
Komets coach Jesse Kallechy introduces his training camp roster at the team's media day lunch event.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Komets coach Jesse Kallechy introduces his training camp roster at the team's media day lunch event.

Hockey season is upon us, and Fort Wayne Komets players are back in Northeast Indiana to prepare for the upcoming ECHL season.

The Komets hit the ice after putting up a respectable 77 points last season. That kept them in contention late into the year, but ultimately wasn’t enough to help them reach the playoffs.

After nearly six months off and a number of new acquisitions, the Komets have 11 days of training camp before the season starts. Head coach Jesse Kallechy says the priority right now is building chemistry.

“On paper, we’re pretty happy with the team that we have, and now the hard work starts to build a foundation of how we want to play and get these guys in game shape so they’re ready to go in a couple weeks," Kallechy said during the team's media day Monday. "That’s going to be the goal for camp here over the next couple days.”

The Komets will have practices open to the public at the Parkview Icehouse this week, before hosting the Iowa Heartlanders for two preseason games Friday and Saturday at the Coliseum.

The regular season begins October 18 in Iowa, also against the Heartlanders.

WBOI’s Zach Bernard will have an expanded preview of the Komets season, with more quotes from Kallechy as well as several players, on this week’s edition of Field Notes on Thursday.
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
