Pacers Sports & Entertainment bring toys to Fort Wayne families

Pacers Sports and Entertainment teamed up with two community organizations Thursday for the JAKKS Pacific Big Toy Giveaway.

The partnership between PS&E and the JAKKS Pacific toy manufacturer dates back to 2009. It provides toys to local nonprofits around the Hoosier State, which are then given to families in need for the holiday.

According to a release, “hundreds of thousands” of toys have been distributed to more than 100 organizations in the partnership’s 15-year history.

Eight in-person giveaway events were held across Indiana this year. Two were in Fort Wayne, at the Boys and Girls Club and Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

Fort Wayne YMCA Director of Operations Erica Miller was excited to get the call after successfully hosting the event last year.

“We’re happy to be a part of Pacers community, to be able to then give back to our own neighborhoods,” Miller said.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment is the collective representing the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Indiana Mad Ants, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Pacers Foundation.

In addition to receiving new toys, kids in attendance got to enjoy some face time with Fever mascot Freddy Fever.

The final stop in this year’s toy giveaway was in Batesville on December 20.