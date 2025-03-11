Mastodons fall to Green Bay in Horizon League title game

On the cusp of their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, the PFW Mastodon women’s team fell just short in the Horizon League title game against Green Bay 76-63 Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams were tied at 40 at the half, with PFW shooting 58% on 12 three-pointers. But the threes stopped falling, and Green Bay went on a 22-4 run late in the second half to take control of the contest.

The Mastodons went 18-2 against Horizon League opponents in 2024-25, and defeated Wright State and Cleveland State over the last week en route to their first conference championship appearance in Indianapolis Tuesday.

The only team with a better conference record was Green Bay, who went 19-1 this year. Tuesday was their 22nd victory in a row, and 18th Horizon League title all-time.

Head coach Maria Marchesano was named Horizon League Coach of the Year last week after leading the Mastodons to a five-win improvement over last season. PFW has eight seniors on the roster.

This may not be the end of their season just yet. 48 Division I schools will participate in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) this month, and they could be asked to join. That bracket will be revealed during the selection showcase on Sunday, March 16 at 8 PM.

The Mastodons won two rounds in last year's WNIT before falling to the eventual champion St. Louis Billikens in the Super 16.