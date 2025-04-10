Komets clinch first round home ice, will face Iowa in playoffs

With an Iowa Heartlanders loss to Cincinnati Wednesday night, the Fort Wayne Komets have secured home ice for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

While the Komets still have three regular season games left to play this weekend, the playoff picture is already set. They’ll face the Heartlanders in their first ever appearance in the ECHL postseason.

The best-of-seven series begins with two games at the Allen County Coliseum next Friday and Saturday; the puck drops at 7:30 each night. Then they’ll play three in Coralville.

If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, the series will return to the Coliseum on Sunday, April 27, and conclude that Tuesday.

The Komets most recently won the Kelly Cup in 2021.