WBOI debuts student engagement initiative 'Classroom Edition'

WBOI is introducing Classroom Edition, a new initiative to help students build a news habit and connect them to local journalism.

Whether those questions stem from a different news article, something they saw on social media or just from an observation about their community, WBOI will answer those questions for them. Answers from Reporter Ella Abbott will appear on WBOI’s Instagram and, occasionally, on the station’s broadcast.

Students submit their questions via a post card or by emailing them to Abbott at classroom@wboi.org. Wayne High School’s New Tech Academy is the first class to be provided with postcards. However, any student can share their question digitally.

Example questions include: How does a candidate for governor choose their lieutenant? What does the school board make decisions on? How does this national story affect me here in Fort Wayne, Indiana?

No question is too broad, too narrow, or too “common knowledge.”

For more information or to see the questions answered thus far, visit WBOI.org/Classroom.