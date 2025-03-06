© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Listen to community leaders read their six word Race Card Project essays

89.1 WBOI
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
The Race Card project invites area residents to reflect on their own views on race.
Beginning Thursday, you can listen to the six word essays on race collected from community members as part of the Race Card Project here on WBOI.org.

Five audio essays were produced for the project, a content partnership with the Fort Wayne Urban League’s Race Card Project and Neutral Voices. All six aired on our broadcast and livestream as part of our observance of Black History Month.

John P. Dortch

President and CEO of John Dortch Companies

Race Card Project - John

Marilyn Moran Townsend

CEO of CVC Communication

Race Card Project - Marilyn
Larry Wardlaw

Commissioner for the Metro Human Relations Commission

RCP24_LARRY.wav

Chief Condra Ridley

Storyteller, community activities, and former librarian

RCP24_CONDRA.wav

Aisha R. Arrington

President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League

RCP24_AISHA.wav

These messages are in addition to the handwritten essays that community members submitted at the Fort Wayne Urban League’s offices. Digital essay submissions remain open.
