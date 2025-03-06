Listen to community leaders read their six word Race Card Project essays
Beginning Thursday, you can listen to the six word essays on race collected from community members as part of the Race Card Project here on WBOI.org.
Five audio essays were produced for the project, a content partnership with the Fort Wayne Urban League’s Race Card Project and Neutral Voices. All six aired on our broadcast and livestream as part of our observance of Black History Month.
John P. Dortch
President and CEO of John Dortch Companies
Marilyn Moran Townsend
CEO of CVC Communication
Larry Wardlaw
Commissioner for the Metro Human Relations Commission
Chief Condra Ridley
Storyteller, community activities, and former librarian
Aisha R. Arrington
President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League
These messages are in addition to the handwritten essays that community members submitted at the Fort Wayne Urban League’s offices. Digital essay submissions remain open.