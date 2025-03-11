WBOI partners with Amp Lab to share the stories of local students

Amp Lab students will share stories on WBOI’s radio and digital channels later this year.

The stories are part of Amp Lab’s Challenge Curriculum, where students form labs to address real-world problems.

These problems are informed by the experiences and realities of businesses in the area. Producing local programming with increasingly limited resources is a problem many public media station across the country are confronting.

Some Amp Lab students will spend March and April pitching, writing, recording, and editing their own miniature podcast segment. WBOI President and General Manager Travis Pope and other members of the WBOI staff are advising students in feedback sessions throughout production.

The process used to create the stories will form the basis for collecting local stories from community members going forward. Meanwhile, the students’ work will form the first season of a radio show and podcast coming this summer.

Amp Lab is part of the Fort Wayne Community Schools District. Students are also working on challenges with Allen County Parks, Aunt Millie’s, Citilink, Easterseals of Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne Farmer’s Market and Totchop.