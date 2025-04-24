Critical state funding for Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations removed from proposed state budget

Late last night, Indiana’s newly released two-year state budget proposal excluded $3.675 million in annual funding for Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS), a critical investment that has long supported the essential services provided by public television and radio stations across the state.

Seventeen public broadcasting stations—serving 95% of Hoosiers—deliver trusted journalism, lifelong learning, and vital public safety information, free of charge to Indiana residents. This funding rollback jeopardizes the ability of these stations to continue delivering these services at the scale and quality Hoosiers expect and rely on.

“This is not just a line item cut,” said Mark Newman, Executive Director of Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Inc. “This decision has real consequences for our ability to provide timely local news, life-saving emergency alerts, and proven educational content that supports children, families, and seniors across Indiana.”

State support comprises a significant portion of the operating budgets for local stations. The loss of these funds could force stations to either secure alternative sources of revenue or make difficult reductions to programming and services. The impact would be felt in urban and rural communities alike.

“WBOI receives around $60,000 a year to connect listeners and readers to local newscasts each weekday and music shows produced right here in Northeast Indiana daily. That’s around 5% of the station’s annual budget. Not having these funds will damage our ability to make the news and music that is important to Hoosiers available in all the ways that are important to Hoosiers. It is that simple,” said Travis Pope, President of Northeast Indiana Public Radio and General Manager of WBOI.

What This Means for Hoosiers:

• Reduced access to local, trusted journalism

• Potential loss of critical public safety and emergency alert services

• Fewer educational resources for children and families

• Decreased stability for local public media stations

Key Facts:

• Public broadcasting stations serve 95% of Indiana residents.

• State funding is a vital piece of local stations’ operating budgets.

• These cuts threaten essential community services, especially in underserved areas.

Indiana residents are urged to contact their state representatives to express their support for restoring public media funding. To find your legislator, visit: https://iga.in.gov/information/find-legislators.

###

About Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations

IPBS is a non-profit consortium of 17 public radio and television stations established in 1979. IPBS and its member stations are partners on education initiatives, civic affairs programming, and public safety projects. We are collectively focused on assisting learners of all ages, expanding access to public media content and services in underserved regions, and improving quality of life for Hoosiers. IPBS was founded out of desire to strengthen public media in Indiana. It is committed to connecting Indiana’s public media organizations to the critical resources needed to remain an indispensable asset to Hoosiers.

Media contact: Mark Newman, IPBS Executive Director, mnewman@ipbs.org

