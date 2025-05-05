WBOI’s Ella Abbott recognized for her work with two journalism awards

WBOI’s Ella Abbott took home second and third place awards evening at the annual "Best in Indiana Journalism" banquet from the Society of Professional Journalists Indiana chapter.

Abbott won second place for In-Depth Reporting in the radio category for her two-part story on Allen County's Drug Court program. She also took home a third place award for Radio Feature Story for her piece on the North Manchester wasp removal team.

Abbott began her role as multimedia journalist for WBOI in February 2020.

