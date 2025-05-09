‘WBOI Presents Live & Local at The Landing’, a new concert series coming to Fort Wayne this June

A brand-new monthly concert series is coming to downtown Fort Wayne this summer: WBOI Presents Live & Local at The Landing.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. The concerts will take place on the last Friday of the month from June through September. Each event will feature a different local artist performing live outdoors on The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne.

WBOI Music hosts will be at each concert, taking in the acts and meeting listeners of their shows. Halo Effect host Angel Suttle will emcee the series’ R&B and neo-soul finale. We’ll also record the concerts for re-air later as a special series.

2025 Performance Schedule

June 27 – Connor Christian (Southern Rock, Alt Blues)

– July 25 – Los Electro (Latin Rock, Psychedelic Cumbia)

– August 29 – Augmentasia (Alternative R&B, Funk, Hip Hop)

– September 26 – SUNDYLE (Jazz, Neo-Soul, R&B)

Follow @TheLandingFW and @89.1_wboi on social media for event updates, band announcements, and more.

