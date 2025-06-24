Brianna Barrow to anchor ‘Morning Edition’ on WBOI

Brianna Barrow, a producer with the Fort Wayne Media Collaborative and a lifelong student of communication, will become the permanent voice of Morning Edition on WBOI this July.

Brianna becomes only the second Host and Operations Coordinator in WBOI’s history when she officially begins the position on July 1st. She will also permanently host Northeast Indiana Now, the region’s only daily news podcast from a public media station.

Brianna steps into this new role having hosted Morning Edition on an interim basis since April 2025 and Weekend Edition Saturday since August 2024. The Fort Wayne Media Collaborative had been her professional home since May 2022.

