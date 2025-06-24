© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Brianna Barrow to anchor ‘Morning Edition’ on WBOI

89.1 WBOI
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Brianna Barrow, WBOI’s new Morning Edition anchor.

Brianna Barrow, a producer with the Fort Wayne Media Collaborative and a lifelong student of communication, will become the permanent voice of Morning Edition on WBOI this July.

Brianna becomes only the second Host and Operations Coordinator in WBOI’s history when she officially begins the position on July 1st. She will also permanently host Northeast Indiana Now, the region’s only daily news podcast from a public media station.

Brianna steps into this new role having hosted Morning Edition on an interim basis since April 2025 and Weekend Edition Saturday since August 2024. The Fort Wayne Media Collaborative had been her professional home since May 2022.
Station News