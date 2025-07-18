Congress Cuts $143,000 in Annual WBOI Funding

Public audio neighbors,

Earlier this week, the United States Congress voted to claw back funds already approved for public media stations across America. For WBOI, this is an annual loss of at least $143,000 each year, and it follows the loss of $60,000 from the state of Indiana last spring. This will be a devastating hit on our budget. This will change how we serve you.

However, make no mistake, we have been working hard to ensure this does not prevent us from serving you.

If you give to support the news you need and the music you enjoy, thank you so very much. If you called or emailed your representatives, know that this vote was only close because you made those calls and sent those emails.

And, if you have not given to support WBOI before, now is the time. I know you value our work because you are reading this right now.

Yours in good audio,

Travis Pope

President and General Manager, WBOI

