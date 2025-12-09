‘The Nights Before Christmas’ returns this Wednesday and Friday

Prepare for the holidays with all the Christmas music you can handle when The Nights Before Christmas returns this December 10th and December 12th.

The Nights Before Christmas festivities begin live on Wednesday night at 9. Then tune in for more holiday classics on Friday night at 8. The show features selections from volunteer producer and host Rob Martinez’s personal Christmas music collection.

Rob has a huge owned archive of holiday music. It’s so large that 1A featured the collection in an episode back in 2023.

