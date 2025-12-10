Go ‘Home for the Holidays’ with Purdue Fort Wayne this Saturday evening at 6

WBOI Music is giving Northeast Indiana an opportunity go home this Yuletide season. On Saturday, December 13th at 6 PM, listen to Purdue Fort Wayne’s Home for the Holidays concert.

Home for the Holidays with Purdue Fort Wayne airs this Saturday evening at 6 on our live platforms: 89.1 WBOI FM, WBOI.org and the WBOI app. The school’s annual performance will feature its University and Community Orchestra, Chamber Treble Singers, Choral Union, University Singers, and a variety of student chamber ensembles. Dr. Kevin McMahon and Dr. William Sauerland will conduct the performances.

In addition to rebroadcasting the concert held at the Auer Performance Hall this past Monday, WBOI Music’s broadcast will include exclusive interviews with John O’Connell, Professor of Theatre and Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Dr. Sauerland, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies.

An encore of the broadcast will air December 24th at 7 PM.