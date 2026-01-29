The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne recognizes WBOI’s improvements with a $5,000 grant

Representatives of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne surprised WBOI staff this week with a grant in recognition of our “growth through the Foundation’s grant making process!”

The Community Foundation honored WBOI as the most improved nonprofit in its Connected Community pillar. We were one of five organizations honored in all, with the others being Crossroad Community Child & Family Services, Alive Community Outreach, Heartland Sings, and The Carriage House.

In a social media post celebrating the grants, Alison Gerardot, Chief Impact Officer for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne said, “It’s not just about awarding dollars, it’s about supporting organizations on a path toward long-term strength and impact.”

The $5,000 given as part of the recognition will go toward our general operating fund.