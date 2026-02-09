© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Zach Bernard leaving ‘All Things Considered’ this Friday

89.1 WBOI
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:51 PM EST
Evoto
SELENA OXENDER
Evoto

WBOI Host and Operations Director Zach Bernard will depart All Things Considered this coming Friday, Feb. 13.

The departure comes more than 10 years after Bernard first arrived at what was then called Northeast Indiana Public Radio. In his first role, Zach reported on Fort Wayne as part of the station’s news team. Since then, he’s also served as a Morning Edition host, program director, content director, and most recently, operations director. He began hosting All Things Considered in September 2024 on top of his operations assignment.

Zach is leaving to take on a job at Indiana Tech.

“The pleasure of working with Zach has been all mine,” NIPR President and WBOI General Manager Travis Pope said announcing the change.

Cole Furlow will host All Things Considered until a permanent host is named. Bernard will stay on at WBOI through March to assist with the transition.
Station News