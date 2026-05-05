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WBOI's Ella Abbott recognized for work on data center coverage

89.1 WBOI
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
Rachel Von Art/Rachel Von Art

WBOI Multimedia Reporter Ella Abbott was honored by her peers at the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

She received a third place for Radio In-Depth reporting for her 2025 series on the Google data center. The three-part series outlined the history of the data center in the community, the controversies around it and its potential impacts on the region.

WB

Abbott began reporting for WBOI six years ago and has claimed five awards in those six years. Those awards include two state-wide SPJ awards and three national awards from the Public Media Journalism Association. In 2026, her work has also appeared nationally in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

She recently returned from her second trip to NYC with the Council on Foreign Relations to better learn how the global news impacts the local news.
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