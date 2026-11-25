A lifetime local, Ransom True is WBOI’s new multimedia reporter.

Ransom comes to WBOI having recently graduated from Ball State. While at Ball State, he reported for Ball State Public Media, the university’s PBS and NPR affiliates. From 2023 until 2026, he also served as a PMX News Fellow.

“Ransom comes to us as an established storyteller, and I look forward to seeing where his experience in audio and video reporting will take us,” said Travis Pope, WBOI’s general manager.

Ransom will continue to be based in Fort Wayne.

