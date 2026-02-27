‘Morning Edition’ Host and Operations Lead

Host & Operations Lead

Full-time, exempt

Reporting to thePresident & General Manager

Pay: $50,000

Job Description:

The Host and OperationsLead is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the daily broadcast, on-demand, and streaming operational functions of WBOI. This includes managing broadcast systems, ensuring FCC compliance, coordinating staff and volunteers, maintaining technical infrastructure, and supporting administrative needs. This position also hosts Morning Edition, WBOI’s most listened to program.

The role is critical to ensuring the station’s reliability, quality programming, and long-term sustainability.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Broadcast & Technical Operations



Hosting Morning Edition & companion podcast

& companion podcast Ensure compliance with FCC and all applicable broadcast regulations and program reporting requirements

Troubleshoot and resolve programming issues promptly to minimize service interruptions

Coordinate with engineering and technical support partners as needed

Operational Leadership



Develop and implement efficient workflows, policies, and procedures for station operations

Manage daily programming schedules to ensure seamless broadcast delivery

Track and document operational performance, compliance reports, and maintenance logs

Team & Volunteer Coordination



Foster a collaborative and mission-focused work environment

Supervise Host & Operations Coordinator

Administrative & Financial Oversight



Assist the President with budgeting, resource allocation, and operational planning

Provide operational data and insights for grant applications and fundraising efforts

Community & Strategic Engagement



Support community events, outreach efforts, and partnerships that align with WBOI’s mission

Collaborate with leadership to plan for future operational needs and growth initiatives

Supervisory Responsibilities

This position does not have supervisory responsibilities.

Qualifications:

Required:



Experience in operations management, preferably in nonprofit, broadcasting, or media environments

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities

Familiarity with—or willingness to learn—FCC regulations and broadcast compliance requirements

Strong interpersonal and communication skills for working with staff, volunteers, and community members

Commitment to WBOI’s mission of serving as a trusted community resource

Preferred:



Technical experience with radio broadcast equipment, audio production software

Knowledge of NPR/Public Radio operational standards and best practices

Leadership experience managing staff and/or volunteers

Understandingof donor-supported media

Travel Required

Transportation to and from the station isrequiredfor hosting responsibilities. Emergency operations responsibilities may also require unplanned trips to the station to respond to special coverage or breaking news alerts.

Other Duties

Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Benefits

WBOI’s full time employees enjoy health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short term/long term disability, and life insurance subsidized by the company. Additionally, the station offers paid time-off for all employees, sick time, paid community service days, paid professional development days, and paid holidays for full-time employees. All employees can invest in their future by making contributions to a 403(b) retirement plan.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and your hosting demo to employment@wboi.org

Position open until filled.

