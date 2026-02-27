‘Morning Edition’ Host and Operations Lead
Host & Operations Lead
Full-time, exempt
Reporting to thePresident & General Manager
Pay: $50,000
Job Description:
The Host and OperationsLead is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the daily broadcast, on-demand, and streaming operational functions of WBOI. This includes managing broadcast systems, ensuring FCC compliance, coordinating staff and volunteers, maintaining technical infrastructure, and supporting administrative needs. This position also hosts Morning Edition, WBOI’s most listened to program.
The role is critical to ensuring the station’s reliability, quality programming, and long-term sustainability.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Broadcast & Technical Operations
- HostingMorning Edition & companion podcast
- Ensure compliance with FCC and all applicable broadcast regulations and program reporting requirements
- Troubleshoot and resolve programming issues promptly to minimize service interruptions
- Coordinate with engineering and technical support partners as needed
Operational Leadership
- Develop and implement efficient workflows, policies, and procedures for station operations
- Manage daily programming schedules to ensure seamless broadcast delivery
- Track and document operational performance, compliance reports, and maintenance logs
Team & Volunteer Coordination
- Foster a collaborative and mission-focused work environment
- Supervise Host & Operations Coordinator
Administrative & Financial Oversight
- Assist the President with budgeting, resource allocation, and operational planning
- Provide operational data and insights for grant applications and fundraising efforts
Community & Strategic Engagement
- Support community events, outreach efforts, and partnerships that align with WBOI’s mission
- Collaborate with leadership to plan for future operational needs and growth initiatives
Supervisory Responsibilities
This position does not have supervisory responsibilities.
Qualifications:
Required:
- Experience in operations management, preferably in nonprofit, broadcasting, or media environments
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities
- Familiarity with—or willingness to learn—FCC regulations and broadcast compliance requirements
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills for working with staff, volunteers, and community members
- Commitment to WBOI’s mission of serving as a trusted community resource
Preferred:
- Technical experience with radio broadcast equipment, audio production software
- Knowledge of NPR/Public Radio operational standards and best practices
- Leadership experience managing staff and/or volunteers
- Understandingof donor-supported media
Travel Required
Transportation to and from the station isrequiredfor hosting responsibilities. Emergency operations responsibilities may also require unplanned trips to the station to respond to special coverage or breaking news alerts.
Other Duties
Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Benefits
WBOI’s full time employees enjoy health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short term/long term disability, and life insurance subsidized by the company. Additionally, the station offers paid time-off for all employees, sick time, paid community service days, paid professional development days, and paid holidays for full-time employees. All employees can invest in their future by making contributions to a 403(b) retirement plan.
To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and your hosting demo to employment@wboi.org
Position open until filled.