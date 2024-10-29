Destiny Scott Wells

-
The lone debate in Indiana’s attorney general race was a contentious one, as Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita regularly interrupted and argued with Democrat Destiny Wells.
Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with Democrat Destiny Wells to discuss how she views the race for Indiana attorney general.
Destiny Wells secured the Democratic nomination for attorney general last weekend at the Indiana Democratic Party convention.
Democrat Destiny Wells announced Monday she is running for Indiana attorney general next year.