We’re hiring a Multimedia Reporter

Multi-Media Reporter

Reports To: News Director

Salary: $42,000 a year

Job Overview:

The Multimedia Reporter produces timely, accurate, and compelling journalism for WBOI across radio, digital, and community platforms. This role generates original reporting, features, and enterprise stories that reflect the diverse voices and issues of Northeast Indiana. The reporter will pitch, research, write, edit, and produce stories for broadcast, web, podcasts, and social media while upholding the highest standards of public media journalism.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Reporting & Content Creation



Research, pitch, and produce original news stories, features, and series for broadcast and digital platforms.

Cover news, and community issues with accuracy, fairness, and context.

Produce high-quality audio stories, scripts, and digital content (web articles, social media stories).

Multiplatform Production



Adapt reporting for multiple formats, including audio, web, social, and live events.

Use photography and video to enhance digital storytelling.

Collaborate with editors, producers, and digital staff on cross-platform projects.

Community Engagement



Build relationships with community members, leaders, and organizations to identify stories that reflect local perspectives.

Represent WBOI at events, forums, and public conversations as a journalist and ambassador.

Ethics & Standards



Uphold the highest journalistic ethics, adhering to NPR, FCC, and AP guidelines.

Fact-check, verify sources, and ensure accuracy in all reporting.

Qualifications:

Required:



Bachelor’s degree in: Journalism, Communications, or related field, or equivalent professional experience.

Strong writing, reporting, and audio storytelling skills.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines under pressure.

Demonstrated commitment to accuracy, fairness, and ethical journalism.

Proficiency with audio editing software (e.g., Adobe Audition, ProTools, or equivalent).

Comfortable using digital platforms and social media for reporting and audience engagement.

Preferred:



Experience working in a public radio or nonprofit newsroom.

Familiarity with NPR style, FCC regulations, and AP style.

Skills in photography, videography, podcasting, or data journalism.

Strong knowledge of Northeast Indiana or demonstrated ability to report on diverse communities.

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to employment@wboi.org

