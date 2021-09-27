Coonhound Breaks The Record For Dogs' Longest Ears

NOEL KING, HOST:

Paige Olsen knew that her black and tan coonhound had what she calls extravagantly long ears. So during lockdown, she decided to measure them. Each ear is a little more than 13 inches long, which makes her dog a Guinness World Record holder for the longest ears on any living dog. Olsen says Lou's giant ears don't cause any issues, and in fact, she gets a lot of compliments.