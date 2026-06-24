Indiana DNR adds acreage to two state parks

The Indiana DNR announced more than 1,400 additional acres of forestland in the northern part of the state will soon be a part of Indiana State Parks.

The move includes Salamonie River State Forest in Wabash County. The other property is Francis Slocum State Forest near Peru.

In making the announcement, Governor Mike Braun said that the state parks are some of Indiana’s most cherished places and that expanding them will enable more Hoosiers to enjoy them.

When the Salamonie River State Forest transitions from the Division of Forestry, it will be managed as part of the nearby Salamonie Lake State Park.

Francis Slocum State Forest will be managed as part of Mississinewa Lake.

According to a press release, recreational opportunities, including hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and horseback riding, will continue to be available at both properties, and both properties will maintain staffing.

Primitive and horseman’s campsites at Salamonie River State Forest will be reservable through that Indiana State Parks reservation system starting in August for reservations beginning on Sept. 1.