A Nebraska church raised over $520K to help pay bills for about 500 families

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. How about starting the week with something uplifting? A Nebraska church raised over $520,000 to cover the medical expenses of residents in its neighborhood. The donation window started 14 months ago and came to a close Easter Sunday. First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln provides its community with laundry, gasoline and health care to those in need, helping about 500 households in total.