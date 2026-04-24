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Fort Wayne Philharmonic returns to downtown with new building

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:13 PM EDT
The Philharmonic Center is situated in the renovated former St. Francis University Business Center, a 100-year-old building at the corner of Ewing and Wayne Streets in Fort Wayne.
Ella Abbott
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WBOI News
The Philharmonic Center is situated in the renovated former St. Francis University Business Center, a 100-year-old building at the corner of Ewing and Wayne Streets in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic officially returned to downtown with Friday’s grand opening of the new Philharmonic Center.

The new center is located on the corner of Ewing and Wayne streets, creating a home for musicians and a permanent space for orchestral music in the center of the city.

Philharmonic Center Executive Director Abby Cleveland said in a statement the center is “a stage built for artists who want to be close to their audience.”

The Philharmonic purchased the 100-year-old building in 2024, previously the St. Francis University Business Center, and has transformed it into a music venue, event space and home for musicians.

The renovated building features two performance spaces, which double as event venues for rentals, as well as storage for musicians, administrative offices and the clothing boutique Fringe & Form.

The Center celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday and a concert with pianist Jodie DeSalvo in the evening. The venue has already announced the rest of its 2026 season, which includes seven concerts.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is a financial supporter of 89.1 WBOI.
Tags
Arts & Culture Fort Wayne PhilharmonicDowntown Fort WayneThe University of Saint Francis
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott