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City of Fort Wayne officials release look at winter emergency housing numbers

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
The Shelter and Salvation Army will be providing overnight housing for single men, women, and families with children as part of the City of Fort Wayne's emergency winter shelter plan for this winter.

The City of Fort Wayne released official numbers from its emergency winter contingency shelter programs Monday.

The effort provided 4,055 shelter nights for people with no housing. It was in effect from Dec. 1 through March 31.

This was the first year that there was a 24-hour 7-days a week shelter for single women and families with children through the Salvation Army’s North Clinton Street facility.

That shelter provided temporary housing, showers and meals for 183 women, 18 men and 47 children.

Fort Wayne’s Homeless Services Manager Amanda Fall said that the numbers showed the “urgent need” for a permanent 24/7 low-barrier shelter.

The whole effort involved multiple agencies–from Blue Jacket Staffing Service which staffed the emergency shelter and The Rescue Mission staff which provided training. St. Joseph Missions and Vincent Village provided planning.

Funding was provided by the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and The Rescue Mission.

Other organizations provided daytime warming centers during the winter.
Tags
Government HomelessnessThe City of Fort WayneThe Rescue MissionSalvation Army
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green