© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power for the next week while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.

Who owns a piece of land is not a simple answer when it comes to adverse possession

By Keith Romer
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

A neighborly squabble over a goat pen illustrates how the legal doctrine of adverse possession operates in the United States.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Keith Romer
Keith Romer has been a contributing reporter for Planet Money since 2015. He has reported stories on risk-pooling among poker players, whether it's legal to write a spin-off of the children's book Goodnight Moon and the time one man cornered the American market in onions. Sometimes on the show, he sings.
See stories by Keith Romer