The WBOI 2025 Wrap-Up: The sounds, voices and stories that colored the year

The WBOI 2025 Wrap-Up looked back at the year of news, culture, art and entertainment that shaped Northeast Indiana and beyond. Multimedia Reporter Ella Abbott hosted conversations with staff members from inside the newsroom about what WBOI did over the year and what listeners and readers can look forward to moving into 2026.

2025 in News

Major local news stories over the year included various rallies around Fort Wayne, like the USPS protest against privatization of the post office, and even further beyond, like Rebecca Green's coverage of No Kings rallies that took hold in rural areas. In Decatur, organizers held the city's very first Pride festival and in southeast Allen County, residents spoke out against the ongoing Google data center build.

The Fort Wayne Zoo opened its season with a new name and a new exhibit, Coastal Cove, where California sea lions and harbor seals swim through a large, glass-walled pool. Arts United cut the ribbon, re-opening to the public following the completion of a large renovation that focused on accessibility and updating technology.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker navigated the city through and uptick in youth violence over the summer, and then managed the creation of a city budget despite looming changes from Senate Enrolled Act 1. That budget led to tensions between city council members as the council made further cuts, leading to a $3 million cut to the Southeast Strategy.

The Wrap-Up also revisited a story from the beginning of the year about the fear and confusion many immigrants in Fort Wayne were feeling as President Donald Trump began to ramp up his immigration reform.

Arts & Culture

Julia Meek, WBOI's arts & culture reporter, continued to tell the stories of connection through the arts in 2025. One particular story she wanted to highlight was about Canto de Corazon, a city-wide Hispanic community choir.

Live & Local on the Landing

WBOI launched a successful season of local live music hosted in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne with Live & Local on the Landing. WBOI's Morning Edition Host and Operations Coordinator Brianna Barrow helped organize each of these events, attended them and sat down with the featured artists ahead of time to get to know them on the air.

In August, WBOI featured Agumentasia.