ACPL hosts countdown to noon in children's areas

The Allen County Public Library hosted a “countdown to noon” for kids today to offer a family-appropriate option for participating in a new year’s celebration – while still making it to bedtime.

Kids inside the main branch of the ACPL filled the children’s section as they colored crowns, made noisemakers and created handheld fireworks out of tissue paper.

All the activities led up to the main event; a countdown to 12 p.m. projected on the back wall of the library. Dawn Stoops is a senior children’s librarian at the library and helped devise the program.

She said they also wanted to use it as an opportunity for educational growth.

“We pulled out some number books because an important part of this is counting and things about celebrations," Stoops said. "We’ve got books pulled about all the different kinds of celebrations around the world, how different cultures celebrate different things.”

All of the library system branches offered the programming, with many reaching capacity of families signing up to participate. Stoops says the main branch had more than 100 families sign up, but they were also accepting walk-ins throughout the party.