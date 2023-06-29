County judge Paul Felix becomes newest member of Indiana Court of Appeals

The newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals is Hamilton County Judge Paul Felix.

The longtime central Indiana resident is a former deputy prosecutor and city judge who has spent the last 14 years on the Hamilton County bench.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his appointment Thursday. He said he heard from many people about Felix’s compassion and fairness.

“About your dedication to the rule of law," Holcomb said. "About your compassion for equal access to justice.”

Felix replaces Margret Robb, the first woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals in Indiana history. He said the opportunity is humbling.

“How can I improve the lives of those who need a hand up?" Felix said. "It drives my work.”

Felix said he’s particularly passionate about programs that help children. For nearly a decade, Felix chaired the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. He also helped develop the Youth Assistance Program in his county, which helps prevent at-risk young people from entering the justice system.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled Judge Margret Robb's first name.

