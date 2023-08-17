© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Former state commerce secretary Chambers joins crowded Republican gubernatorial primary

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
Brad Chambers is a White man, with brown hair, wearing a suit jacket and button-down shirt.
Stefan Welsh
/
Courtesy of the governor's office
Brad Chamber served two years as Indiana secretary of commerce, leading the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Indiana’s crowded Republican primary for governor has a new candidate.

Brad Chambers, who recently stepped down as Indiana secretary of commerce, threw his hat into the ring Thursday.

Chambers served two years running the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. And he said that service is helping drive his decision to run for governor.

In a statement announcing his bid, he repeatedly used the word “vision,” emphasizing that Indiana needs someone with urgency and ambitious aspiration to help lead the state.

Chambers helped oversee a shift in economic development strategy at IEDC, with a recent emphasis on spending hundreds of millions of dollars to buy up land and prepare it for companies to locate on — without knowing whether that investment will pay off.

READ MORE: Brad Chambers to leave IEDC, fueling speculation of gubernatorial run

Prior to his time in state government, Chambers led a real estate investment firm for decades.

He now joins a GOP primary that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
