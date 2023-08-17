Former state commerce secretary Chambers joins crowded Republican gubernatorial primary

Indiana’s crowded Republican primary for governor has a new candidate.

Brad Chambers, who recently stepped down as Indiana secretary of commerce, threw his hat into the ring Thursday.

Chambers served two years running the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. And he said that service is helping drive his decision to run for governor.

In a statement announcing his bid, he repeatedly used the word “vision,” emphasizing that Indiana needs someone with urgency and ambitious aspiration to help lead the state.

Chambers helped oversee a shift in economic development strategy at IEDC, with a recent emphasis on spending hundreds of millions of dollars to buy up land and prepare it for companies to locate on — without knowing whether that investment will pay off.

READ MORE: Brad Chambers to leave IEDC, fueling speculation of gubernatorial run

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Prior to his time in state government, Chambers led a real estate investment firm for decades.

He now joins a GOP primary that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.