Fort Wayne City Council passes rate increase, bonds for utility work

The Fort Wayne City Council passed a proposed utility rate increase Tuesday night with a split vote.

The council also approved the bonds for the project which will upgrade and repair the city’s aging sewer, storm sewer, and water utilities.

The plan called “Moving Forward with Purpose” identifies more than 70 neighborhood stormwater projects, 60 miles of sewer linings and capacity upgrades, and replacing water mains with a history of breaks.

According to the Journal Gazette, the council approved the rate increase with a vote of six to three, and the issuance of the bonds with a vote of seven to two.

Earlier in the week, Council President Russ Jehl (yay-el) expressed his intention to oppose the project and the plan. He spoke generally in a press release and interviews about the need for better communication between city utilities and the council and better public service for customers.

He voted no on both the rate increase and the bonds.

The rate increase must now be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.