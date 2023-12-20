Holcomb hopes lawmakers leave contentious issues 'for another day' in his final session

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes lawmakers leave contentious issues “for another day” as he heads into his final legislative session.

Legislative leaders have promised a quieter session focused on smaller changes to existing policies. Holcomb said he understands holding off on anything “drastic.”

“I hope the word would be constructive session that yields productivity,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: Indiana legislative leaders temper expectations of major action in 2024 session

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Holcomb isn’t revealing any details about his final legislative agenda — but he’s talking a big game about it, promising to do things “we’ve never done before.”

“And I think will have an unprecedented impact and effect on our state’s future,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb plans to unveil his agenda on the same day the legislative session begins, Jan. 8, 2024.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.