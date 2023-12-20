© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Holcomb hopes lawmakers leave contentious issues 'for another day' in his final session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST
A still image from a video interview with Eric Holcomb, who is sitting in a chair in his office. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard, wearing a suit jacket.
Alan Mbathi
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to unveil his final legislative agenda on Jan. 8, 2024.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes lawmakers leave contentious issues “for another day” as he heads into his final legislative session.

Legislative leaders have promised a quieter session focused on smaller changes to existing policies. Holcomb said he understands holding off on anything “drastic.”

“I hope the word would be constructive session that yields productivity,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb isn’t revealing any details about his final legislative agenda — but he’s talking a big game about it, promising to do things “we’ve never done before.”

“And I think will have an unprecedented impact and effect on our state’s future,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb plans to unveil his agenda on the same day the legislative session begins, Jan. 8, 2024.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
